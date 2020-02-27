The Man Video: Taylor Swift takes a dig at Scooter Braun, makes POWERFUL statements with Dwayne Johnson's help

Taylor Swift dropped the music video The Man which she has directed, written, owned and starred in. The video also has a small contribution from Dwayne Johnson.

Taylor Swift is making things crystal clear: She owns her new music. And she used her new music video "The Man" to announce it. The singer, who released her album Lover a few months ago, dropped the powerful video of The Man and she did not spare anyone. Not even her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun. Taylor let the world know not only she directed but she wrote, stars and owns the music video. In the video, the singer transforms into a man and treat him the way the society usually behaves.

From watching "Tyler Swift" sleep, party and play for "Women's Charity" to witnessing an old man marry a much younger woman, Taylor has pulled out some uncomfortable moments to prove a point. To top it off, she took some help from Dwayne Johnson. The WWE star turned actor voiced a small part of the video for the "man" in the video.

Check out the video below:

The music video comes months after Taylor performed the song at the American Music Awards 2019. The singer, who is in a public battle with Scooter, dressed in a white shirt with all her album titles imprinted on the outfit to make a statement. Don't remember the moment? Here's a quick reminder:

Last month, Taylor dropped her documentary, Miss Americana, where she showed her struggles and her journey to Lover. Read our review here: Miss Americana Review: Taylor Swift says goodbye to her 'good girl' reputation and finally loves herself

