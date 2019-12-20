The Mandalorian: Blame Donald Glover over the Baby Yoda secrecy; Here's Why

Even if you aren't a fan, the series has gained huge popularity after Baby Yoda made its way to the Internet and won hearts over.

Disney+ series The Mandalorian has successfully garnered a huge fan following since it made its debut in November. The series has kept fans hooked to the small screen. Even if you aren't a fan, the series has gained huge popularity after Baby Yoda made its way to the Internet. Unless you've been living under a rock, Baby Yoda has quietly and rather cutely made its way on social media and won hearts. However, before the series could be aired, the presence of a character like Baby Yoda was kept under wraps and the idea to keep a secret may be of former Star Wars actor Donald Glover.

Thanks to Glover, fans of the show have also not been able to get their hands on any Baby Yoda merchandise. The character was completely kept away from advanced marketing and maybe it was all for the better. Turns out, series creator Jon Favreau took this advice from his 'The Lion King' actor Donald Glover.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Favreau revealed the reason behind the decision. He said, "We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn’t happen that much. When Beyonce did an album, she would just put it online and everybody would react to it. Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing."

Well, I guess we ought to say a huge thankyou to Glover for keeping Baby Yoda a secret. What are your thoughts on Baby Yoda? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :THR

