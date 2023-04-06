Mandalorian: Is Christopher Lloyd making a cameo appearance in season three?

American space-western television series Mandalorian is currently airing its third season and fans just cannot seem to keep calm. Every episode of the popular Disney+ sci-fi series has managed to increase the excitement and interest of the viewers.

The first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, Mandalorian has managed to surprise the fans with the cameo appearances of the third season. The sixth episode of season three was released on April 5, 2023, and it featured a highly rumoured cameo. Who was it and what was the role of the cameo appearance? Continue reading to find out.

Is Christopher Lloyd making a cameo in Mandalorian 3?

Though episode six of season three of Mandalorian features many cameos, the biggest of them was Christopher Lloyd, who was rumoured to be a part of the show long back but no confirmation about the same was made. The 84-year-old veteran actor known for his work in the sci-fi universe made an appearance as Commissioner Helgait, Plazir-15's head of security.

The Hollywood Reporter reported about Christopher Lloyd joining Mandalorian season three back in March 2022. The third season was in process of filming last year in Southern California when the news came out. Character details for Lloyd's role were not revealed at the time but he was described to have a guest-starring role. Despite the constant questions from the fans, he successfully remained tight-lipped about his appearance.

His role as the pro-Separatist security head has spread joy and excitement among the Mandalorian fans as they gush about him and his cameo appearance. It is revealed that Lloyd's Commissioner Helgait was behind the rogue droids. Their behavior had been altered by putting nano-droids into a batch of the only drink they have.

Other than Lloyd, actor Jack Black and pop star Lizzo made an appearance in the season, playing former Imperial Captain Bombardier and the Duchess respectively. The madly-in-love rulers of Plazir-15 greet Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Grogu as they arrive on the planet. Lloyd's character claims that the planet is unrecognizable since Bombardier arrived.

One user tweeted, "lizzo, jack black, and christopher lloyd all in one episode? the best unexpected cameos," while another said, "Christopher Lloyd being on the Mandalorian is just freaking awesome- this man is a LEGEND." A third said, "Lizzo? Jack Black? Christopher Lloyd? Mercedes Mone? I was not expecting this episode to be so star studded. #Mandalorian."