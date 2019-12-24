The Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale HATED Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Calls it the WORST Star Wars movie

The Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale confessed he did not enjoy Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor shared his thoughts on his Instagram.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released over the weekend and it has been welcomed with mixed reviews. Although The Rise of Skywalker has collected a decent box office collections over its opening weekend, fans are divided over the final movie from the second trilogy in the franchise. However, Jake Cannavale is clear he hated The Rise of Skywalker. The actor, who belongs to the Star Wars universe courtesy The Mandalorian, took to Instagram to express his hatred towards the Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

Cannavale, who plays Toro Calican – a wannabe bounty hunter – in The Mandalorian, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a selfie with his review of the movie. He confessed he hated the movie and it was an absolute "failure." "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure. Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad. Like... it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless," he wrote.

"There were more plot holes than there was plot. The amount of 'by the ways' was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me," he added. A fan asked him if he would feel differently if he was a part of the movie. He replied, "Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they f***ing loved the new Star Wars! In which case that's f***ing dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."

"Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid. And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!" he added. "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f***ing stoked… but still)," he concluded.

