Mandy Moore celebrates 1 month birthday of her son August Harrison; Shares sweet video to mark the special day

Mandy Moore recently marked one month of giving birth to her son August Harrison, the actress shared a sweet video as a tribute to the day.

Mandy Moore is celebrating one month as a mother to her son, August Harrison. This weekend, the 36-year-old actress shared a video of August on her Instagram Story as she marked one month since he was born in February. Seen laying on his stomach and looking away from the camera, Gus can be seen in the clip as a Roger Miller tune plays in the background and Moore is heard cheering him on.

"A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday," the This Is Us star wrote alongside the post. "We love you, Gus!!!" Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20. Last month, Moore announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one added. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." Goldsmith, 35, similarly shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later. If you didn’t know, this is Mandy’s first baby.

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcome first child; Actress shares FIRST pic of their 'sweet boy'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×