Mandy Moore celebrates Britney Spears’ conservatorship win, says singer ‘finally got the freedom she deserved’

Mandy Moore recently expressed her support for Britney Spears in the wake of her conservatorship termination, which ended this weekend. If you didn't know, after 13 years of conservatorship against her will, in a historic win this weekend, Spears’ finance and estate was free from her father’s monitoring as LA County judge Brenda Penny approved Jamie Spears' petition to end the conservatorship.

Shortly after, which speaking to People magazine, Moore, 37, explained that the #FreeBritney movement was something "we were all following." She explained: "I'm just so thrilled that she finally got the freedom that she so deserved. I mean, this was such a long time coming. But, [I'm] happy that the story has a happy ending," she added. Mandy rose to fame alongside Britney in the late '90s and early 2000s.

After her conservatorship’s termination was announced, Spears also expressed her joy on Instagram, posting a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating in the street outside the courthouse. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Moore, many other stars have celebrated this big win for the pop icon. Some names include Paris Hilton, Cher, Lady Gaga and many many more. Apart from celebrities, fans are celebrating the major victory for Spears flooding social media with love for the superstar.

