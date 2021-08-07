Mandy Moore celebrates National Breastfeeding Week with candid thoughts on her ‘beautiful and messy’ journey

Mandy Moore recently opened up about her breastfeeding journey since giving birth to her first son August in February 2021. The This Is Us alum took to Instagram to celebrate National Breastfeeding Week and detailed her journey, calling it “beautiful and messy.” The actress shared a picture of herself breastfeeding August, standing alongside was her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever,” the “This Is Us” star shared alongside a slideshow of photos of her breastfeeding her baby boy at home and on the hit NBC show’s set.

She continued, “It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. #nationalbreastfeedingweek."

Back in May, Moore had opened up about her breastfeeding journey with August or Gus as she calls him. Back then, the new mom shared a photo of her in makeup to play the older version of her character, Rebecca Pearson, to share that she had finished filming the fifth season of “This Is Us”. “That’s a wrap from season 5, now I’m just feeding my child,” she said, smiling while breastfeeding. Gus’ tiny hand can be seen reaching up toward his mother’s face. “I hope he’s not going to need therapy for this later,” she joked.

