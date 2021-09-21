Mandy Moore embraces motherhood at Emmys 2021, talks about her ‘MVP accessory’

New mom Mandy Moore recently stepped out with full glam at the Emmy’s but not without forgetting her mommy duties. This Is Us alum showed up to the annual award ceremony with breast pumps! While sharing a glimpse of behind the stage preparations on Instagram, “Tonight’s MVP accessory!” the actress, 37, captioned an Instagram story photo of her device ahead of the awards show. The new mom was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series this year for her exceptional performance as Rebecca Pearson in the drama show This Is Us.

Sharing more of her pre-Emmy prep, the actress also showed fans her spa day before taking the red carpet at the 73rd annual show. “Working some magic for the Emmys tomorrow. No makeup and greasy hair aside, thanks for making this tired mama look like I got some zzz’s,” the Princess Diaries star wrote via Instagram Stories.

If you didn't know, Moore welcomed her first child, a son in February with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” the singer said to her Instagram followers at the time.

While this may be Mandy’s first red carpet appearance since giving birth, the new mom has been back at work for quite some time! Back in March, the Emmy-winner took to IG and put up a selfie of herself, from the sets of This Is Us, writing: “Mom is BACK at work!!!”

