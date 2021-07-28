Mandy Moore gets candid about the ‘isolating’ side of motherhood; Says ‘I wasn’t really expecting that’

This Is Us alum Mandy Moore recently got candid about the unseen side of motherhood, the actress recently welcomed her first baby--son Gus, with her husband--Taylor Goldsmith. In an Instagram live chat with Dr. Ashurina Ream of Lansinoh’s Clinical Advisory Network, the actress revealed how postpartum has been going for her. Mandy admitted that she had “these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood…Obviously, I knew it was going to be challenging but I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I have this natural maternal side.’”

She added that she “didn’t really recognize the worries, the fears” that come with being a mom, including the “concern of hitting developmental milestones.”

Mandy also admitted that at times, motherhood is isolating for her. “The isolation is something that hit me that I wasn’t really expecting,” she shared, and mentioned that “life is sort of existing in these two to three hour increments and I’m always making sure that I’m producing enough [milk].”

Mandy also opened up about how she has struggled to keep up with her friends, as many of her friends have older children and not babies. “It’s hard to find a community with new moms to talk to and confide in,” she added. “It’s intimidating. I’m actually a really shy person.”

Although, Moore is keeping busy with playdates! Back in August Hilary Duff hosted a playdate with new moms and their babies. The star-studded playdate had a baby music class at her home with guests including Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale, and Meghan Trainor.

In the photos shared on Instagram by the Lizzie McGuire star, Hilary‘s daughter Mae, 3 months, Mandy‘s son Gus, 7 months, Ashley‘s daughter Jupiter, 3 months, and Meghan‘s son Riley, 5 months, are all laying down on a blanket while their moms playing with little musical instruments.

