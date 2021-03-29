Mandy Moore gets real about health conditions after giving birth; Says ‘on a mission to do whatever I can’

Mandy Moore recently got candid about her health struggles after giving birth to son August last month. Scroll down to see Mandy’s rocky admission of her health via Instagram.

New mom and Hollywood veteran Mandy Moore recently gave fans an update on her health journey since her baby’s delivery and how she’s holding up. Over the weekend, the Princess Diaries star, 36, shared that she is still suffering from low blood platelets after giving birth to her son, August Harrison, last month. Sharing the information in a pair of posts on her Instagram Story, Moore first posted a photo from inside a doctor's office. "Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," the This Is Us star wrote alongside the image.

In the follow-up post, Moore posed from inside her car, where she shared an update on her health. "Platelets are going up, but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy," she wrote. Moore also noted that she has to "wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's infant ITP and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia," and asked her followers with low platelets "what has worked" for them.

For the unversed, last month, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child on Feb. 20. Moore announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore returns to This Is Us sets a month after welcoming her baby boy; Quips ‘Mom is BACK at work’

Share your comment ×