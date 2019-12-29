Mandy Moore has a nasty bout of food poisoning that abruptly ended her Ecuador trip

Singer-actress Mandy Moore recently had a nasty bout of food poisoning that abruptly ended her Ecuador trip.

She revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith were forced to cancel nearly the entire trip and fly home after falling sick, reports people.com. "Sometimes things don't go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction," she said. "I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn't meant to be. We'd planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotopaxi in Ecuador with my favourite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn't continue on the trip," she continued.

"We just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push." "In any case…we made the tough call to travel home (wow - that wasn't fun lol) and got back yesterday," she added. "We showered and crawled into bed - shells of ourselves - but quickly had the kitties/dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy." Reflecting on the unfortunate experience, Moore managed to find a silver lining. "I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savour some time at home. And we shall," she said.

Credits :IANS

