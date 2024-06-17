Mandy Moore Reflects On ‘Biggest Difference’ In Her Pregnancy This Time As She Awaits Arrival Of Baby No 3

Mandy Moore is expecting her third child and has enough pregnancy insights to share! The singer-actress revealed the “biggest difference” in her pregnancy this time around while juggling being a mom of two toddlers! Moore is best known for her role in A Walk To Remember and voicing Rapunzel in the beloved animated film Tangled.

Mandy Moore talks about her third pregnancy

On Saturday, June 15, the actress attended the Las Culturistas Culture Awards at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, where she spoke to PEOPLE about all things motherhood.

When asked what’s unique about being pregnant for the third time, she replied, “Just chasing two wild toddlers. So that's the biggest difference.” Moore is mom to sons Augustus "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 19 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith and is expecting her first daughter.

The couple announced the pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post that showed Gus and Ozzie holding hands as they rocked t-shirts that said “big” and “middle,” respectively. "The third in our own Big Three is coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” she wrote in the caption.

Many Moore receives biggest honor at Las Culturistas Culture Awards

The This Is Us actress received the most prestigious honor of the night— the Lifetime of Culture Award. Before she went to the stage to receive the award, a tribute video encapsulating her music and acting career was played.

It also has special messages from her Princess Diaries costar Sandra Oh, Tangled costar Donna Murphy, and her oldest “wild toddler,” Augustus. The three-year-old adorably congratulated his mother with little help from his dad, Goldsmith.

Earlier this month, the Tangled actress spoke to PEOPLE about her family life and said, "It's so much fun.” She mentioned that her sons are starting to interact more with one another, even though they are only 20 months apart. “My husband and I looked at each other the other day, and we're like, 'This is a good phase,' ” she said at the time.