Mandy Moore responds to Ryan Adams' public apology; Reveals she is curious he didn't do it privately

Ryan Adams had earlier issued a lengthy apology in a leading portal. His ex-wife Mandy Moore has also responded to the same in an interview.

Mandy Moore has finally responded to her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology which has been made after almost a year of all the accusations made against him by the former and other women. For the unversed, the musician was earlier accused of abusive and manipulative behavior back in 2019. Recently, Adams penned down a lengthy public apology in which he also asked for forgiveness for his previous deeds. His ex-wife Moore in response to the same had some surprising statements to make.

The ‘This Is Us’ star says that she has not heard from the musician and that she not looking for an apology. However, Moore does add that she finds it curious he did not apologize privately instead of doing the same publicly. The actress has further revealed in her recent interview that she has already said what she wanted to say about him. Earlier, 45-year old Ryan Adams had exclusively stated on Daily Mail that he regrets his past behavior and that he intends to become a better man.

The musician further revealed how the isolation period changed him gradually. Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams tied the knot back in 2009. However, the two of them went their separate ways in 2016. Coming back to the present, Mandy Moore is married to Taylor Goldsmith. Talking about Ryan Adams, the musician has been mired in a lot of controversies in the course of his entire career. As revealed by Adams himself in the long statement, he has also worked with some professionals for getting sober of late.

