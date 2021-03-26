Mandy Moore returns to This Is Us sets a month after welcoming her baby boy; Quips ‘Mom is BACK at work’

Mandy Moore recently took to Instagram and announced that she is ready to return to work, a month after welcoming her first baby, August.

Actress Mandy Moore, who recently welcomed her first child last month, is back at work already! The 36-year-old Emmy-winner took to IG and put up a selfie of herself, from the sets of This Is Us. “Mom is BACK at work!!!” Mandy captioned the first selfie while wearing a face mask as she got her hair done. She then shared another photo, writing, “Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).”

Mandy then shared a third pic, while showing off her post-baby body in a brown turtleneck and denim skirt as her character Rebecca Pearson, clarifying her previous post. “And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec,” Mandy wrote. For the unversed, Mandy and husband Taylor Godsmith welcomed baby Gus back on February 20.

When the news of their son’s birth was announced, one of Mandy’s ex-boyfriends--Wilmer Valderrama congratulated Moore via Instagram! If you didn’t know, the two actors dated in the early 2000s, both recently welcomed their first children and had nothing but happy words to each other. “Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents!!” Wilmer posted in the comments of Mandy‘s announcement on Instagram. “Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up.”

