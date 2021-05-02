Mandy Moore’s son finds CUTEST pal in Hilary Duff’s daughter; Hollywood moms call it ‘love story for the ages’

Mandy Moore recently shared an adorable picture of her 3-month-old son Gus, having a playdate with actress Hilary Duff’s newborn daughter Mae. Scroll down to see the adorable photo of the two.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore recently got together with Younger alum Hilary Duff, with their newborn babies! The 37-year-old Princess Diaries actress took to her Instagram Story this weekend and shared a picture of her son Gus, 3 months, with his future best friend and 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire actress’ newborn daughter Mae, who’s 5 weeks. “When August met Mae: a love story for the ages,” Mandy wrote along with the photo.

The photo featured the two babies, laying on a blanket, with Mae screaming her head off as Gus looks off to the side. For the unversed, Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith had their first child Gus, three months ago. Mae is the second child for Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma, who are also parents to two-year-old daughter Banks. Hilary is also mom to son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

While Hilary hasn’t spoken much about motherhood since the birth of Mae, Mandy Moore has revealed many details about her new life as a mom. She recently returned to work. “Mom is BACK at work!!!” Mandy captioned the first selfie while wearing a face mask as she got her hair done for her show This Is Us. She then shared another photo, writing, “Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).” Mandy then shared a third pic, while showing off her post-baby body in a brown turtleneck and denim skirt as her character Rebecca Pearson, clarifying her previous post. “And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec,” Mandy wrote.

