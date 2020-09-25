Mandy Moore says 'baby boy coming early' as she announces her first child with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018. Now, the couple has some good news to share with their fans.

This is Us fame Mandy Moore has some good news to share with her fans. The American actress is all set to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has confirmed the same on social media. Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. The actress has shared this piece of news on her Instagram handle in which she has also revealed the gender of their first child who happens to be a baby boy.

Moore quotes, “Baby Boy Goldsmith arriving early 2021” in the post that also includes lovely black and white pictures of the couple who caress her baby bump. The actress was earlier married to Ryan Adams with whom she tied the knot in 2009. However, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2016 and the two of them went their separate ways. Adams had recently penned down a lengthy public apology to Moore and asked forgiveness for his earlier deeds.

Meanwhile, check out Mandy Moore's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore has recently released her seventh studio album titled Studio Landings. The actress has always been open about wanting children with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She also spoke about her desire to become a mother back in 2016. She also reportedly went on to say she wanted kids sooner than later. In an earlier interview with Glamour, the actress had stated that she can imagine no better partner than him and that he makes her melt. She further said that Goldsmith is going to be the most tremendous father.

