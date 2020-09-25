  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mandy Moore says 'baby boy coming early' as she announces her first child with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018. Now, the couple has some good news to share with their fans.
10833 reads Mumbai
Mandy Moore all set to welcome first child with Taylor GoldsmithMandy Moore says 'baby boy coming early' as she announces her first child with Taylor Goldsmith
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This is Us fame Mandy Moore has some good news to share with her fans. The American actress is all set to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has confirmed the same on social media. Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. The actress has shared this piece of news on her Instagram handle in which she has also revealed the gender of their first child who happens to be a baby boy.

Moore quotes, “Baby Boy Goldsmith arriving early 2021” in the post that also includes lovely black and white pictures of the couple who caress her baby bump. The actress was earlier married to Ryan Adams with whom she tied the knot in 2009. However, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2016 and the two of them went their separate ways. Adams had recently penned down a lengthy public apology to Moore and asked forgiveness for his earlier deeds.

Meanwhile, check out Mandy Moore's Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (mandymooremm) on

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore has recently released her seventh studio album titled Studio Landings. The actress has always been open about wanting children with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She also spoke about her desire to become a mother back in 2016. She also reportedly went on to say she wanted kids sooner than later. In an earlier interview with Glamour, the actress had stated that she can imagine no better partner than him and that he makes her melt. She further said that Goldsmith is going to be the most tremendous father.

Also Read: Taylor Goldsmith: Mandy Moore is the bravest and baddest wife

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement