Mandy Moore says 'making memories' as she drops sweet photos from son August's FIRST birthday

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith's son August Harrison Goldsmith turned 1 on Sunday, February 20. To mark the same, the actress shared sweet posts and also shared photos from the first birthday celebrations for the little one. In her birthday tribute for the little one, Moore wrote, "Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension."

The This Is Us star wrote a special tribute for her son Gus along with a montage of their cutest moments together. In the captions, she wrote, "Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey."

Check out Mandy Moore's photos from Gus' birthday here:

In another Instagram post, Mandy also dropped photos from the fun birthday celebration which included an adorable family photo. The other pictures also showed the sweet decor for the celebration and also the little one's first birthday cake. Several of Mandy's close friends from the industry commented on her post to wish little Gus.

Freida Pinto left a comment wishing little August as she wrote, "Happy Birthday Gus." Also, Amanda Kloots and Ashley Tisdale left sweet comments for Gus as they wished him and added a string of heart emojis along with it. Along with the sweet birthday photos, Mandy in the captions wrote, "1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake."

