Mandy Moore watches A Walk to Remember after a decade to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary

Mandy Moore is celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of Hollywood's most iconic romantic dramas, A Walk to Remember. The film showcased an emotional love story between Moore's high school student Jamie Sullivan who is dying from cancer, and a local rebel Landon Carter, played by Shane West. Moore dropped a new TikTok to celebrate its milestone.

The This Is Us star celebrated her film's 20th anniversary by watching the film for the first time in a decade. In a TikTok video, the actress admitted it's been long since she watched her film and said, "I haven’t seen the movie in over a decade. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to watch the movie with all of you." Moore was seen cuddling up on the couch to get ready for the film's viewing and even kept a tissue box handy given how emotional the film is.

In the video, Moore also dropped words of appreciation for her co-star Shane West as she said, "Can you understand why I had the biggest crush ever on Shane West?"

Check out Mandy Moore's post HERE

In another post, Moore also shared a throwback photo of herself along with West and the film’s director, Adam Shankman. In the captions she wrote, "20 years ago, 'A Walk to Remember' premiered in theatres. It unequivocally changed the course of my life and career and these 2 gentlemen were such a large part of it all." The actress further added how it will always hold a special place in her heart.

Shane West also shared the same throwback photo and wrote, "These two mean the world to me. The unconditional love from the fans. It’s rare we get an experience like this/something to hold onto. I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life."

