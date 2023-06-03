Manifest 4: When did part two of season four premiere? Where to watch, release date, cast, episodes, and more

Supernatural drama series Manifest just aired the second part of its fourth season ending the long wait of the fanbase of the show. After a roller-coaster ride of getting canceled after the cliffhanger ending of season three, to getting renewed for a season four, the fans finally get to see how their favourite series ends. Here is everything you need to know about part two of the fourth season of the Netflix show including the release date, cast, synopsis, and episodes.

Manifest 4: Part Two release date and synopsis

The second part of the fourth season of Manifest was released on June 2, 2023, on Netflix. Consisting of the remaining ten of the total 20 episodes, the second part of the season acted as the conclusion to the series. Originally canceled by NBC where it aired for three seasons, it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth season after passionate fans of the series started a #SaveManifest campaign. All four of its seasons are now available on the platform.

The decline in viewership was one of the reasons NBC canceled it, but the save campaign managed to boost ratings making it the number one show for four weeks. The description of the series reads, "When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."

Manifest 4: Part Two cast and episodes

The supernatural mystery drama series stars Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, J.R. Ramirez as Jared, Luna Blaise as Olive, Ty Doran as Cal, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, and MDaryl Edwards as Vance among others. Part one of season four, consisting of the first 10 episodes, was released on November 4, 2022. Part two, consisting of the remaining ten episodes released on June 2, 2023. Here is the list of part two episodes.

Episode 11 – Final Descent

Episode 12 – Bug Out

Episode 13 – Ghost Plane

Episode 14 – Fata Morgana

Episode 15 – Throttle

Episode 16 – Furball

Episode 17 – Threshold

Episode 18 – Lift / Drag

Episode 19 – Formation

Episode 20 – Final Boarding

Manifest first premiered on NBC on September 24, 2018. The second season of the series premiered on January 6, 2020, with an April 6, 2020 finale. The third season aired on April 1, 2021, and wrapped up on June 10, 2021, with the network canceling it. Manifest was then picked up by Netflix and part one of its fourth season premiered on November 4, 2022, with part two of the series concluding on June 2, 2023.

