Manifest Season 4: What happens on the Death Date? Part 2 finale EXPLAINED

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 2, 2023, at midnight. It is a supernatural drama that follows the stories of passengers who were on a plane that eventually lands, over five years after it disappeared into thin air. Meanwhile, disoriented passengers must try to reintegrate into society. Flight 828 has reached its final destination in the finale episode.

What happens in Manifest Season 4 Part 2 finale?

The passengers of the infamous flight disappeared for five and a half years during a routine trip from Jamaica to New York on April 7, 2013. They were to face their final judgment in the eyes of God's spirit when an untimely end was predicted on June 2, 2024. The final episode of the series which features a ‘compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey’ is called 'Final Boarding'. It shows Cal sacrificing himself, as he combines the power of two sapphires to create a beacon of light to gather the Flight 828 passengers.

Passengers, including Ben and Michaela, begin to board the return plane. Ben also forgives Angelina for killing his wife and allows her to board the plane with the other surviving passengers. As the plane takes off, suddenly, the world just starts burning and a higher power starts judging the passengers for their sins or good deeds. Angelina's acquaintances burn to ashes but she survives, after confessing to her murder. But she might not live anymore.

Archangel, Ben, and Michaela spell out their good deeds to help the other passengers survive. The plane finally lands and the passengers find themselves in New York City. The date is April 7, 2013 - the exact date and time the flight was meant to land before it disappeared. So going back in time means Ben is with Grace and her two kids and Jared is waiting for Michaela at the airport. Unfortunately, passengers who were labeled ‘not worthy’ to survive and return, were reported as 'missing'. However, passengers chosen to survive will be forever connected through this five-year experience.

What is Manifest Season 4 all about?

Melissa Roxburgh directed Manifest season 4 part 2 shows the story of two years after Grace's murder. Ben Stone is still grieving his wife and his search for his kidnapped daughter Eden continues. Ben relinquishes his role as co-captain of the lifeboat and Michaela becomes sole captain.

The show's 'Death Date' is near, and the passengers are desperate to get on the flight to survive. Just then, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal. It contains information about Flight 828, which will help us to know the secret of the Callings.

Speaking of the cast of Manifest, the main characters of season 4 include Luna Blaise as Olive, Ty Doran as Older Cal, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, Daryl Edwards as Vance and J.R. Ramirez as Jared.

