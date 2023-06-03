Manifest: Will there be a season five of the supernatural drama television series? Here's what we know

American supernatural drama television series Manifest released the final episode of its 4th season on June 2, 2023, and the fandom has been excited to know what lies in store for the future of the show. Continue reading to know if the Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas starrer has been renewed for a season five or if this was the final season of the popular series.

Is Manifest getting a season five?

Manifest is not getting a season five but fans of the series have more to celebrate than grieve. The NBC drama was canceled by the network after three seasons in 2021 despite a shocker cliffhanger ending. Fans of the show were heartbroken and not happy with their favourite series bidding goodbye on such a note and so they trended #SaveManifest all over social media. The show's creator, Jeff Rake also hoped for a "new home" for the show.

ALSO READ: When will Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release on Netflix?

He tweeted, "My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us. That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest." Netflix came to their rescue and renewed the show for a fourth season whose first volume premiered on November 4, 2022.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end," Rake, who had originally planned for six seasons of Manifest, said in a statement at the time. The second volume of the fourth season, containing the other 10 of the total 20 episodes, was released on June 2, 2023, on Netflix. All four seasons are now available on the platform.

Why is Manifest not getting a season five?

Even though the #SaveManifest campaign boosted the viewership of Manifest massively making it spend four weeks at number one and in the top ten list for two more weeks, there was no surety if it would last for another season. There was no guarantee that the numbers the fourth season received because of the cancelation and saving campaign would carry to the next season. Viewership was the reason it got canceled in the first place.

Advertisement

There was a sharp decline in ratings from a 10.4 million viewership in season one to a 2.8 million viewership for the season three finale leading NBC to cancel the series after three seasons. Bela Bajaria, head of worldwide TV for Netflix, said, "Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nancy Drew: Is the mystery drama getting a season five? Here's what we know about Kennedy McMann's series