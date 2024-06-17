Manny Jacinto in Talks to Be in Lindsay Lohan's Freak Friday 2? Here's What You Need to Know

According to Deadline, there's some buzz about the potential cast for Freaky Friday 2 at Disney, and one name that's been thrown into the mix is Manny Jacinto. You might recognize him as the co-star from The Good Place, although he recently got eliminated from the show. Disney hasn't officially commented on this news yet.

The details about Jacinto's character and the film's plot are being kept secret for now. However, it was reported that the sequel is set to start filming in Los Angeles this summer. The only thing left is to lock in Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to play Tess and Anna, respectively, and we'll have ourselves a sequel. Last week, it was also announced that Julia Butters is in talks to join the cast.

Freaky Friday 2 in the Works with Nisha Ganatra directing and Jordan Weiss writing

Called Late Night, Nisha Ganatra is set to direct Freaky Friday 2 and written by Jordan Weiss. Kristin Burr will join Andrew Gunn who produced the original film as producers. The possibility of the sequel being released in movie theatres or going straight to streaming has not been confirmed yet.

The storyline for this 2003 reworking of the movie that made over $160 million worldwide follows Tess Coleman (Curtis) a single mother and psychiatrist and her rebellious teenage daughter Anna (Lohan). After a fortune cookie incident at a Chinese restaurant, their incessant arguing leads to them waking up in each other's bodies one morning. They are thus compelled to live each other’s lives and thus develop new perspectives through which they understand each other better.

The story is based on Mary Rodgers’ children’s book Freaky Friday which was made into a film by the same name in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster as mother-daughter figures.

Manny Jacinto: From 'The Good Place' to indie dramedies and Star Wars

Manny Jacinto is probably most famous for his role in the super popular NBC comedy show called The Good Place, where he acted alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The show, created by Michael Schur, was a massive hit and got a whopping 13 Emmy nominations during its four seasons. But Manny's talent doesn't stop there. He's also been in some other cool stuff like Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu and Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix. Recently, he even showed up in Disney+'s Star Wars series called The Acolyte. And if that's not enough, he's also been in big movies like Top Gun: Maverick, I Want You Back, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Right now, you can catch him in the indie dramedy called Cora Bora, which just came out today. Oh, and keep an eye out for his next project, a drama called The Knife by Nnamdi Asomugha, executive-produced by Mark and Jay Duplass. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be hitting the screens soon. Manny Jacinto is represented by CAA, Principals Talent Management, Alchemy Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

So, Manny's been keeping busy and making waves in the industry. He's definitely someone to watch out for.

