Manny Jacinto In Talks To Star In Freaky Friday 2 Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan? Here's What Report Says

According to sources from Deadline, Manny Jacinto has been in talks to join Disney's much-awaited sequel Freaky Friday 2. So far, the details of Jacinto's role and the film's storyline have not been uncovered yet.

Freaky Friday 2 set for summer release; theatre or streaming undecided

It is expected this summer, the movie will be filmed in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan might taken up their respective roles of mother-daughter duo and are known to swap bodies. There are chances that Julia Butters might be roped in for a role.

The film will be helmed by Nisha Ganatra, known for directing, Late Night, while the script will be developed by Jordan Weiss. Andrew Gun, who produced the original film will produce along with Kristin Burr. It is yet to be known if the sequel will debut in theatres or will be streamed on platforms.

Magical body swap between mother and daughter in Freaky Friday sequel

Freaky Friday is the story of a single mother Tess Coleman (Curtis), a strict psychiatrist, and a rebellious teenage daughter played by Anna (Lohan). The mother-daughter have different perspectives on life but after a mysterious fortune cookie incident at a Chinese restaurant, their bodies are magically swapped. Tess takes up Anna's body and vice versa and the duo experience each other's lives for a day.

Freaky Friday film is based on a book by Mary Rodgers. Earlier in 1976 it was adapted into a film and starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster playing the role of mother and daughter.

Manny Jacinto dons many roles in Film and TV: From The Good Place to The Knife

Manny Jacinto dons many roles in Film and TV: From The Good Place to The Knife

In Micheal Schur's hit NBC comedy The Good Place, Manny Jacinto performed an outstanding role along with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The Good Place had earned 13 Emmy nominations. Jacinto has also shown talent in series like Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers and Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Jacinto acted in some of the top films Top Gun: Maverick," "I Want You Back," and "Bad Times at the El Royale." His recent appearance was in Disney+'s most awaited Star Wars series and The Acolyte.

Manny Jacinto's most recent debut was in the indie dramedy called Cora Bora. Jacinto will also take up roles in Nnamdi Asomugha's drama The Knife whose executive producer is Mark and Jay Duplass. The Knife was premiered at Tribeca. Jacinto's representation includes CAA, Principals Talent Management, Alchemy Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

