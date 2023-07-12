Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 53 years; Here’s what you need to know

Leslie Van Houten, now 73 years old, was released on parole after spending 53 years in prison for her role in the infamous Manson family killings. As a 19-year-old follower of cult leader Charles Manson, Van Houten participated in the murder of a Los Angeles grocer and his wife in 1969. Despite having her parole requests denied on five previous occasions, a state appeals court overturned the decision, leading to her release.

A dark past and Manson's influence on Leslie Van Houten

Van Houten was the youngest member of the Manson family to be convicted of murder. She played a part in the killings of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca, which occurred shortly after the murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others. Van Houten held down Rosemary while another person stabbed her and admitted to stabbing her even after she was already deceased. Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader, directed his followers to commit a total of nine murders, hoping to incite a race war known as "Helter Skelter."

Rehabilitation and release of Leslie Van Houten

During her time in prison, Van Houten obtained both a bachelor's and master's degree and worked as a tutor for fellow inmates. Despite multiple parole denials, her recommendation for parole in 2016 was rejected by California governors Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown. However, in July 2022, Governor Newsom announced that he would not block her parole this time, leading to her release. Van Houten's lawyer stated that she plans to seek employment and will be on parole for three years.

Leslie Van Houten adjusting to a changed world

Now free, Van Houten faces the challenges of reintegrating into society after more than five decades behind bars. She will spend approximately a year in a halfway house, where she will have to learn new skills, such as navigating the internet and making purchases without cash. Throughout her parole hearings, Van Houten expressed remorse for her actions and acknowledged her unquestioning acceptance of Manson's beliefs. Despite her release, the impact of the Manson family's brutal killings continues to affect the families of the victims.

