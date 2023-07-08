Manson family killer Van Houten granted parole after decades in prison; Here’s what you need to know

Leslie Van Houten, a convicted member of Charles Manson's cult and participant in two stabbing deaths during the grisly rampage in 1969, is poised to be released from prison in the coming weeks, as confirmed by her lawyer in a statement to AFP. The announcement comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom opted not to challenge Van Houten's parole.

Van Houten, now 73 years old, has spent over five decades incarcerated for her role in the Manson Family murders, specifically her involvement in two stabbing deaths orchestrated by Manson. Her attorney, Nancy Tetreault, shared the news of her impending release, stating, "She will be released from prison on parole within the next few weeks." Tetreault further expressed Van Houten's contentment, emphasizing her satisfaction in having her rehabilitation efforts recognized by the parole board and court, which determined that she currently poses no risk to public safety.

Governor declines to challenge Leslie Van Houten's parole

Governor Gavin Newsom's spokesperson confirmed that he would not oppose Van Houten's release, despite having successfully blocked her parole three times previously. In a statement, the spokesperson, Erin Mellon, conveyed the governor's disappointment with the Court of Appeal's decision but acknowledged that further appeals would likely be futile. Mellon also acknowledged the lasting impact of the Manson Family murders, expressing that "the victims' families still feel the brutal impact, as do all Californians."

The Manson Family murders, a series of shocking and gruesome crimes committed by Charles Manson and his cult followers in 1969, continue to leave a lasting impression on Californians. Among the victims was actress and model Sharon Tate. Leslie Van Houten's involvement in the killings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, carried out under Manson's direction, resulted in her initial death sentence, which was later overturned. Following subsequent trials, Van Houten received a sentence of seven years to life. Despite being found suitable for parole on multiple occasions, her release was previously blocked. Van Houten's attorney revealed that once free, she is contemplating continuing her work as an educational tutor, having earned bachelor and master's degrees during her time in prison.

