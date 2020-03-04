Map of the Soul: 7: 5 fashionable looks of BTS member Jimin that prove he can carry off LITERALLY any outfit

While Map of the Soul: 7 is ruling atop of music charts, Pinkvilla looks at five fashionable looks of BTS member Jimin which proves that ChimChim can carry off literally any outfit! Even a black slim leg jumpsuit with intricate cutout! Check out the five fashionable Jimin looks below.

Map of the Soul: 7 is storming in the musical charts, not just in South Korea but on a worldwide scale as well. The album topped the charts in the US, the UK, Germany and Japan, which are the four leading music consuming nations. Moreover, ON, MOTS: 7's lead single secured a spot for BTS in the Top 5 of the Billboard 100 Songs chart. While BTS is currently in Seoul, promoting their album on various music shows and already winning awards, the Bangtan Boys were also in the US in February to promote 7.

Besides their inspiring music and killer performance ability, the BTS members are also known for their impeccable fashion sense. Their blending of different styles while rocking earrings and even jumpsuits is what sets them apart from the rest of the crowd! In particular, it's Jimin, who has stepped up and brought his A-game when it comes to his style choices. Whether it be his bedazzling satin bomber jacket during Carpool Karaoke or even the Celine teddy jacket during his appearance on Good Morning America, ChimChim has proved to be a fashion icon, for sure!

Check out Pinkvilla's five favourite looks of Jimin from the Map of the Soul: 7 promotions below:

A personal favourite of ours, ChimChim gives us classy yet sassy teenage vibes in a red officer satin bomber jacket by Saint Laurent, which does all the talking. The jacket was paired with a simple white tee, black trousers and chelsea boots. The accessories included gorgeous silver stick drop earrings as well as a silver cuff. We see Mochi rocking this outfit during Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The next outfit we couldn't get over was from BTS' Good Morning America interview where Jimin carried off a sleek brown embroidered Celine teddy jacket which was paired with a black turtleneck, black trousers, a matching belt and chelsea boots. His trademark silver hoop earrings were joined by several silver rings and a bracelet.

During BTS' ON performance at MCountdown, Jimin left ARMY in a wild state of mind as he paired a black t-shirt (which had huge white lines to create a minimalistic pattern) with leather cargo pants, arm warmers and black larry sneakers. The outfit was made edgier with a layered chain necklace and silver hoop earrings.

Only ChimChim could make a black slim leg jumpsuit with intricate cutout, paired with a simple white tee, dress shoes, simple layered necklaces and silver hoop earrings look like royalty.

Finally, during the V Live session in New York, hours before the release of MOTS: 7, Jimin opted for a purple Teddy sweater which was tucked into formal black trousers, along with black formal leather shoes. The simple outfit was accessorised with silver hoop earrings and giving it the Jimin twist was the silk tie-dye scarf tied around his neck.

Which ChimChim outfit has your heart?

