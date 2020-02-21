Map of the Soul: 7: All the feelings we felt while listening to BTS' most personal album to date

Whether it be Jin professing his love to ARMY with Moon or Jungkook talking about his journey so far in My Time, here's how a new member of ARMY felt after listening to Map of the Soul: 7. Disclaimer for heavy fangirling!

After months and months of being teased irrevocably about their upcoming album, BTS has hit us hard, right in the feels with their most personal soundtrack to date, Map of the Soul: 7. Disclaimer for some major fangirling by a new member of ARMY. At the beginning 7, there five tracks from Map of the Soul: Persona - Intro: Persona, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), Make It Right, Jamais Vu and Dionysus - barring Mikrokosmos and Home, MOTS:7 also features previously released Comeback Trailers Interlude: Shadow by Suga (with a longer version) and Outro: Ego by J-Hope, along with the magical pre-release single Black Swan.

As 7 came out, we also got to see the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of the title song ON, that left this writer in a state of perpetual bliss! As a new fan, I knew I was going to be left mesmerised. I just didn't know how deeply it would impact me though! Powerful lyrics, backed by killer dance moves, the boys go all out and then some more. The Sia version too knocked me out of the park, leaving me speechless with lyrics like, "Can’t hold me down 'cos you know I’m a fighter. Carried myself into this beautiful prison."

Check out Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of ON below:

"The one who's going to change your world, I'm your filter. Cover it over your heart," croons Jimin in Filter with all his might, as we see a more sexier side to ChimChim. You feel a slight tingle in your veins as Jimin lets his solo song do all the talking and leave you weak in the knees, moi included! With My Time, Jungkook talks about the years he has spent in the limelight; from being a trainee to a beloved idol, seven years later. While there's a level of sadness at the beginning of the song as he compares his younger self to other people his age, eventually he comes pulling through, thankful for his place in the world. "One time for the present, two times for the past. Happy that we met each other. Now til' the very end," Jungkook sings. Was I a mess after listening to this? I'll never tell!

"Louder than bombs I sing. Promise to you and me, no matter what wave comes over us. We're going to sing towards you endlessly, louder than bombs I sing," BTS sings with all their might as the motto for Louder Than Bombs is to not give up and or let the darkness engulf you whole. The intensity of the song is what pricked me, left me numb but eventually, filled me with a sense of hope. UGH! had this sense of letting out your frustration through music and that's exactly what the rap line (RM, Suga, J-Hope) was able to accomplish. "I get angry at the pent-up anger towards evil. I get angry at that anger that should've got lost/turned off," the lyrics read and when have we not felt this?! If UGH! helped me take out my frustrations, then 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) by the vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook) helped me see the brighter picture. "And you're gonna be happy. And you're gonna be happy. Turn this all around. Everything is new, zero o'clock," the boys sing leaving me in a state of perpetual happiness.

Listen to 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) below:

In a deeply personal song, V bares his soul to Inner Child and talks about the difficulties that he has had to overcome, especially the trials and tribulations he has had to blaze past. However, there's also a sense of being wrapped in a warm blanket as V chants, "We gon' change, We gon's change." Sung by Jimin and V, Friends celebrates the deep-rooted friendship between the two friends and how they are each other's soulmates. "Hello, my alien. We're each others' mystery. Is that why it's more special?," is my personal favourite line and makes me miss my best friend all the more.

"I didn't even have a name before I met you. You gave me love and now you've become my reason," Jin professes his love for ARMY and how for him, the fandom is his earth while he is just their moon. The symbolism here is what left me stumped! It's easy to forget the ones who helped you achieve such fame and fortune but Kim Seokjin will never stop loving ARMY and we love you even more now!

Listen to Moon below:

RM and Suga go fast and furious in the next track Respect, which talks about how the word 'respect' is being used for anything and everything lately. It's an unusually catchy track by BTS' members, who have known each other the longest and add their own spin to the word 'respect'. It's also their conversation at the very end that really commanded my respect! We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal is like a tight slap to all the haters, who still continue to criticise BTS for their worldwide fame. "Throw the stone at me. We have no fears anymore. We are, we are together bulletproof," BTS says loud and proud!

After listening to the musical masterpiece that was Map of the Soul: 7, BTS really have given it their all to provide ARMY with a soundtrack that will be remembered for a very long time!

