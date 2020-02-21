Map of the Soul: 7: BTS chant 'Namaste BTS' and DESIMYS can't handle it; VIDEO

BTS made sure to send their love to India and DESIMYS as their album Map of the Soul: 7 released today. Watch the video below to see the septet yell with happiness, 'Namaste BTS.'

Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS is finally out for the world to consume and be left mesmerised by! The septet is really delivering on the 'hardest' level as their songs are one BOP after another. Whether it be the high-flying, intense ON, which is like a freedom anthem for the youth, or even 00:00 (Zero O'Clock), which talks about how we should never give up or let the darkness consume us whole! It's an album that is surely in contention for the Best Album of 2020.

DESIMYS, in particular, can't get enough of BTS' new music and are making sure to do their part in helping the Bangtan Boys make chart-topping history. And, BTS definitely doesn't take the Indian fans for granted. In a video for Spotify, BTS gave a major shoutout to India as RM shared, "Let's all shout "Namaste BTS" together. 1, 2, 3..." In unison, all the members of BTS chanted, "Namaste BTS!" The reason for this chant, as Namjoon explained is because "When it launched in India the terms #namasteBTS was trending among users in India. It was hot."

Watch BTS saying Namaste BTS below:

DESIMYS, how are we feeling after this video?! When it comes to us, we really can't keep calm!

What did you think of Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS' special episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will be out on February 24, 2020. The same day, BTS will be in Seoul, South Korea for 7's global press conference.

