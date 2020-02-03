Map of the Soul 7: BTS drops 2nd comeback trailer 'Outro: Ego' by J Hope and the lyrics are inspiring

BTS has dropped its second comeback trailer from Map of the Soul: 7 titled Outro: Ego. The song is sung by J-Hope and it is completely opposite from the band's first comeback trailer 'Interlude: Shadow' sung by Suga.

Honestly, when BTS dropped Outro: Ego, we were expecting yet another dark song by the K-Pop band. As we hit play, the song surprised us and we reminded us, BTS will never follow the predictable path. The international band teased the release on Ego through their Comeback plan. Weeks after they dropped the dark first comeback trailer titled Interlude: Shadow which was sung by Suga, BTS decided to shower the ARMY with some joy and hope with J-Hope's Outro: Ego. The new song, which is dubbed as the BTS' second comeback trailer, sees Hobi spreading the love through some peppy music.

The new music video is poles apart from Suga's music video. There is a lot more colour, contagious happy vibes and frequent mentions of the ARMY through art. The video also features a picture from J-Hope's childhood holding a birthday cake in his hand, which serves as a great reminder that his birthday is coming. The video also sees the singer double up into several Gods before suiting up. While these elements catch your attention in the music video, it is Hobi's empowering lyrics that have us hooked to the song.

The Korean rapper sings about overcoming negative forces to pursue his dreams. J-Hope also reflects upon his struggles in the past and how he learned to trust himself and pushed himself forward to achieve his current, wonderful life.

Check out the Outro: Ego song below:

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS' V KICKED J Hope during Black Swan live performance on James Corden Show; Did you notice?

Credits :YouTube

Read More