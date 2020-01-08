Map of the Soul: 7: BTS has ARMY in state of unrest; fans begin theorising meaning behind upcoming album title

BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 will be out on February 21, 2020, and ARMY has been in a state of unrest. The K-pop band have already begun theorising the meaning behind the album title. 
2027 reads Mumbai
Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to release on February 21, 2020.Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to release on February 21, 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

ARMY was definitely blindsided when their idols BTS surprised them with the announcement of their next album post Map of the Soul: Persona. Titled Map of the Soul: 7, it was also announced that 7 is coming on February 21, 2020, while pre-sales begin from January 9, 2020. It's been quite some time since ARMY has been waiting for some happy news on BTS' next album. Many theorised the album name to be Shadow or Ego (the words were written on the blackboard during RM's Persona music video). However, the eventual name was 7, which has a lot of significance for the K-pop band.

BTS comprises of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope, while 2020 is also the seventh year anniversary of the band as their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool released in June 2013. However, leave it to ARMY to go all out with their theorising and taking it to the next level. While pink was the colour of the cover art for Persona, blue is the chosen colour for 7. Thanks to BTS' announcement, the K-pop band has been trending worldwide on Twitter.

Check out how ARMY has reacted to Map of the Soul: 7:

Are you excited to hear Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Winter Flower: Younha, BTS' RM shed light on mental health; trump Justin Bieber's Yummy to top US iTunes chart

Meanwhile, 2020 started off on a good note as BTS was honoured at the 34th Golden Disc Awards with the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang. 

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement