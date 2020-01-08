Map of the Soul: 7: BTS has ARMY in state of unrest; fans begin theorising meaning behind upcoming album title
ARMY was definitely blindsided when their idols BTS surprised them with the announcement of their next album post Map of the Soul: Persona. Titled Map of the Soul: 7, it was also announced that 7 is coming on February 21, 2020, while pre-sales begin from January 9, 2020. It's been quite some time since ARMY has been waiting for some happy news on BTS' next album. Many theorised the album name to be Shadow or Ego (the words were written on the blackboard during RM's Persona music video). However, the eventual name was 7, which has a lot of significance for the K-pop band.
BTS comprises of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope, while 2020 is also the seventh year anniversary of the band as their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool released in June 2013. However, leave it to ARMY to go all out with their theorising and taking it to the next level. While pink was the colour of the cover art for Persona, blue is the chosen colour for 7. Thanks to BTS' announcement, the K-pop band has been trending worldwide on Twitter.
Check out how ARMY has reacted to Map of the Soul: 7:
The way we already know what the bops of the decade will be. @BTS_twt #7isComing pic.twitter.com/MiLO6GOri8
— ً (@Vs_Winter_Bear) January 8, 2020
Map Of The Soul 7: A
ARMY:
— BTS Notice | #7iscoming (@BTSNotice) January 8, 2020
2020 indeed is BTS's year #7isComing https://t.co/gR8YKruOlf
— (@jiminmanggaet0k) January 8, 2020
BigHit finally realized we needed something bigger and sturdier to slap haters with. Thanks Bighit @BTS_twt #7isComing pic.twitter.com/lXFwFWuDpp
— Map Of The Soul (@MyGalaxyBTSArmy) January 8, 2020
7 is coming #방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt
pic.twitter.com/w9k3EcPLNh
— BTS — ARMY TEAM (@ARMYTEAMID) January 8, 2020
Me getting all hyped for a BTS comeback
My bank account:
pic.twitter.com/7qnZHCyXSg#BTS #MOTS7 #BTSIsComing #7isComing
— JK is seeing ateez in la (@j_knapptime) January 7, 2020
Always worth your money.
High quality music.
High quality photos.
And now we gonna have colouring paper. Weeeeeeeeeeee#7isComing pic.twitter.com/r3Fnei2mR3
— Emma is Coming (@wet_bts) January 8, 2020
im SUCH an idiot for thinking shadow would come first when it's after ego. all i was sure of the theme will be blue, but now i am SO SO SO SO sure 7 would probably mean 7 individuals representing 7 features of ego through telling us 7 different stories. NO ONE IS READY #7isComing pic.twitter.com/DOMdxdsR7u
— ona (@ilsansqueen) January 8, 2020
Are you excited to hear Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, 2020 started off on a good note as BTS was honoured at the 34th Golden Disc Awards with the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang.
