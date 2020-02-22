Map of the Soul: 7: BTS’ J Hope gushes about collaborating with Sia; Says ‘Her voice is amazing’

BTS’ J-Hope gushed about collaborating with Australian singer Sia in their latest Map of the Soul: 7 album. Here’s what he had to say.

BTS has finally treated the ARMY with their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 and their fans are over the moon. The album features catchy songs, and it is extra special because it features the band’s collaboration with Sia. Ever since they dropped the album, the ARMY has been gushing about the track On, which features their favourite boy band with Sia. During a recent interaction with ET, J-Hope expressed his excitement over the collaboration.

Complementing her amazing voice, J-Hope said he can’t believe he got to work with Sia. Not just J-Hope, the whole band is proud of how the song turned out. Speaking about Sia, RM revealed that he had tweeted about Sia after her hit track Chandelier came out in 2014. The singer said while he did not know about her before, he was shocked after watching the music video. In his tweet, he stated that Sia’s song deserved to become Billboard’s No. 1 track and also suggested a possible collaboration with the Australian singer.

After dropping their latest project, the K-pop band is now busy promoting the album and will feature on The Late Late Show's musical segment, Carpool Karaoke, on February 25. For the fun segment, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, RM and V went on a musical ride with host James Corden. Reflecting on their experience, the boys said the organisers rented the biggest car to fit all seven of them. The also mentioned that there were 16 cameras inside and they were shocked when they realised that Corden never actually drives the vehicle himself. ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: 7: Jungkook REVEALS he came up with the title ON for BTS' lead single

