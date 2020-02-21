Map of the Soul: 7: BTS member Jungkook REVEALS Jimin looks very sexy when he puts makeup on

During a special V Live broadcast in New York for the release of their album, Map of the Soul: 7, BTS spoke candidly about the upcoming album and Jungkook even revealed that Jimin looks very sexy when he puts makeup on.

It's going to be a whirlwind of a few days for ARMY as the D-Day is finally here for BTS to release their highly-awaited album, Map of the Soul: 7. Before the Bangtan Boys take over Rockefeller Plaza for the Today show, the septet organised a V Live broadcast in New York, ahead of 7's official release. During the V Live broadcast, RM spoke in depth about the deeply personal album saying, "With this album, we’ll face the shadows we’ve hidden until now, and it also contains the ‘ego’ we want to recognize as a part of ourselves," as per Soompi's translation.

"Our team consists of seven members, and this album will be of us seven members looking back on the seven years as BTS together," Namjoon added. On the other hand, J-Hope shared, "I want to say that our performances for the new album will be the best to date. Please look forward to them.” Furthermore, Jungkook was all praises for Jimin, talking about how sexy ChimChim is. According to the English translation by Twitter handle choi_bts2, the Golden Maknae gushed that when Jimin is not wearing any makeup, he looks younger and cute but if Jimin puts makeup on, he looks sexy!

Check out Map of the Soul: 7's tracklist below:

Read More