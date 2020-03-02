Map of the Soul: 7: BTS register 4th No 1 album on Billboard 200; ARMY reminisce about the septet's hard work

BTS has a big reason to rejoice as Map of the Soul: 7 is officially their fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with422,000 equivalent album units in its first week in the US. Read below to know all the records broken by BTS, thanks to 7.

BTS is riding high on the coattails of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, which is proving to be a big testament of the K-pop band's global domination with their music. When RM teased that they were going "harder" for the album, ARMY wasn't ready for just how hard the septet was aiming from! Whether it be the title song ON or even the solo tracks like Filter and My Time, MOTS: 7 is arguably BTS' best work yet, while also being their most personal.

Their hard work has definitely paid off as the numbers from Billboard 200 are in, after a week (which ended on February 27, 2020). The Bangtan Boys have earned their fourth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with MOTS: 7, as the album stands proud on top with 422,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. The 422,000 units include 347,000 in album sales, 48,000 in SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units and 26,000 in TEA (track equivalent albums) units.

As of now, MOTS: 7 has earned the record for the biggest week of 2020, the biggest week for a group in four years and the biggest sales week for an album in 2020. It's just a little behind The Beatles when it comes to garnering four No. 1 album's, the fastest. While BTS achieved 4 No. 1 albums in one year and nine months, The Beatles did it in one year and five months. BTS is also the first Asian act to have four No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 and MOTS: 7 is the 10th mostly non-English album at No. 1. BTS also created a benchmark for themselves with MOTS: 7's album units beating out Map of the Soul: Persona, which started at 230,000 units (with 196,000 in sales).

ARMY couldn't contain their excitement and reminisced about the hard work BTS had to endure to come out on top. As ARMY trended #7BillboardNo1Album, check out their reactions below:

there’s exactly 4 years, 2 months and 22 days between these tweets#7BillboardNo1Album pic.twitter.com/H1bd5Tvjfy — UGH! (@magicshopkook) March 1, 2020

7 korean boys got #1 on the charts with their non english album in an industry dominated by english speaking artists..........words can’t describe how proud i am #7BillboardNo1Album pic.twitter.com/g2WdLgybIj — ًlani STREAM ON (@moonchildpjms) March 1, 2020

whoever believes that a language barrier can stop you from achieving things come out right now cuz buddy i have some news for you #7BillboardNo1Album pic.twitter.com/1m3kbineoY — (@JINius_1) March 1, 2020

Do u guys realize that BTS is the first group to achieve 4 #1 albums & broke a record that has stood for 50 years?!!! They are legends!!!#7BillboardNo1Album #BTS422KDEBUT #BTS4thNo1Album @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/UzIsHO7asy — elly BTS (@elly__Darling) March 1, 2020

"THE FASTEST GROUP TO HAVE FOUR NUMBER ONE ALBUMS ON BILLBOARD AND THE FIRST ASIAN ACT TO HAVE FOUR NUMBER ONE ALBUMS ON BILLBOARD"

#7BillboardNo1Album

pic.twitter.com/VkVEFWC2Oh — ડ (@taesqueenuwu) March 1, 2020

We're elated for the boys!

