Map of the Soul 7: BTS’ tour plan will be affected by Coronavirus; Here’s how

Government policies regarding coronavirus in South Korea may end up affecting BTS’ Map of the Soul 7 tour plans. Read on to know more.

BTS’ took the internet by storm after they released their new music album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020, and ARMY has been flipping out ever since. While their fans can’t stop gushing about their latest tracks, the K-pop band has been tirelessly working on promoting their album by doing interviews and appearing on various television shows, not just in South Korea, but also in the US. Although their fans would never miss a chance of watching the boys live, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and V have asked the fans to avoid their shows over coronavirus fear.

Last week, the band even streamed a press conference from an empty hall due to fear of the virus. While interacting with media, Jimin asserted that the band always wants the fans to prioritise their health. He said the fans could not follow the band’s message of self-love if they are not healthy. According to a report by BBC, seven people have died from coronavirus in South Korea, with more than 760 infected. The South Korean Government is trying to contain the outbreak and their policy will make it difficult for ARMY to catch the band in action during live concerts.

Check out their latest music video here:

The band has already announced that they have decided to cooperate with the government's policy and asserted that they would refrain from holding events with a large number of participants in order to prevent the virus from spreading. And although they have only asked their fans to stop attending their press conferences, these policies would eventually stop them from organising concerts, at least in South Korea. ALSO READ: BTS Carpool Karaoke: Jin & Suga troll RM to bestow ARMY with meme worthy content and fans are thankful

