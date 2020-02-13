Map of the Soul: 7 Concept Photo 4: BTS show off their true selves; ARMY sorts septet into Harry Potter Houses

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: 7 and to keep ARMY satiated enough, the septet has released four Concept Photo versions, the last one dropping last night, i.e. February 12, 2020. Check out Concept Photo Version 4, featuring BTS showing off their true selves below.

BTS has been redefining music in their own might and causing a revolution for K-pop, on a global stage! ARMY, which their fandom is lovingly touted as, ranges from across the world and are one entity, thanks to the Bangtan Boys' meaningful songs, especially their lyrics. Hence, millions are waiting to see what the septet has to offer to their fans in the upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, which is going to be "hard," as band leader RM put it so eloquently.

While we are inching close to 7's release date, BTS has been sharing Concept Photos, to give us a deeper insight into what we can expect from their album. Map of the Soul: 7 Concept Photo Version 1 was all about the desire for perfection in a White Swan mentality while Version 2 took a darker Black Swan route of unquenchable thirst and Version 3 seemed inspired by Dionysus as the band reached their sense of calling and will. However, it's Version 4 that is a personal favourite of mine as it shows off BTS' true selves. In what is a yearbook inspired photoshoot, we see the boys hale, hearty and happy as they pose in leather jackets as well as uniforms, that seemed to be inspired by Harry Potter. Or at least, that's what the ARMY is envisioning.

Check out BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 Concept Photo Version 4 below:

According to many fans, Jin (who's giving us major Harry Potter vibes with those glasses) and V have been sorted into the Gryffindor House while Namjoon and Jimin are sorted into the Slytherin House. While Suga and J-Hope are sorted into the Ravenclaw House, Jungkook is the sole member sorted into the Hufflepuff House.

Furthermore, the photos may also be hinting at the subunits to expect in 7, which include Namjoon and Jungkook, Jimin and Hoseok and Jin, Suga and Taehyung.

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020.

