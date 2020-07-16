Map of the Soul: 7 to FESTA 2020: Reliving BTS' seven best moments from the first half of 2020

It's been an eventful half-year for BTS in 2020 as the septet provides more than enough content for ARMY to fuss over. Whether it be performing at Grammys 2020 or even breaking numerous records around the world with their music, let's take a look back at BTS' first six months of 2020.

It's been quite a year, this 2020! Most of us have been restricted to the four walls of our household owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For ARMY, BTS has provided a great distraction as the septet refused to let their work be dampened in any way. There is countless new content to fuss over from the past six months and it's a testament to the boyband to keep their fandom company through such tough times. They've given ARMY so many memories to cherish in 2020.

Whether it be kickstarting the year with their epic performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest at Times Square, New York, to making their highly awaited comeback with Map of the Soul: 7, there really is no stopping BTS from conquering the music industry and leaving their inimitable mark. We also got to have at home concert experience with Bang Bang Con and Bang Bang Con: The Live while the septet broke our hearts with the emotionally stirring docuseries, Break The Silence. There's also FESTA 2020 which was monumental as it marked BTS' seventh anniversary.

Let's take a look at seven best BTS moments below the 1st half of 2020:

Map of the Soul: 7

February 2020 was memorable for ARMY as BTS finally made their comeback with Map of the Soul: 7. The ambitious album, which featured a solo song by each member of the septet as well as classics like Black Swan and Louder Than Bombs, not only debuted at #1 on Billboard 200 but its lead single, On, gave BTS their first Top 5 hit on Billboard Hot 100 at #4. Moreover, BTS also launched their ambitious global project, Connect, BTS, which connected five cities and 22 artists. The septet's passion project defined the relationship between art and music. BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote MOTS: 7 in the US, in full swing.

FESTA 2020

2020 is an extremely special year for BTS as they celebrated their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020. ARMY were treated with 13 days of content to obsess over. This included the tear-jerking We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV and Jungkook's self-composed track, Still With You, as a dedication to the loyal fandom as well as Map of the Soul: The Song, which had us laughing out loud over the boys' antics while they played karaoke. FESTA 2020 ended with the members recreating their first birthday party for Bangtan Saengpa and relived their memories and eternal bond with each other.

Bang Bang Con / Bang Bang Con: The Live

ARMY was heartbroken over the cancellation/postponement of Map of the Soul Tour due to COVID-19. However, BTS made sure to compensate for it somehow by hosting two at home concerts. Bang Bang Con, which took place in April, saw ARMY revisiting past iconic concerts that left them in an emotional mess. Bang Bang Con: The Live, which took place in June, saw BTS perform their classic hits like Boy With Luv as well as give ARMY a glimpse at what they can expect from Map of the Soul Tour, which included performing to MOTS: 7 hits like Respect and Friends.

Grammys 2020

Yes, we're still pissed over BTS' snub from Grammys 2020 nominations list and that they didn't get to perform their own songs but still, it was a stepping stone for the septet to be a part of Grammys 2020. Due to RM's collaboration with Lil Nas in Seoul Town Road, the septet performed for 30-40 seconds and inevitably, became the trending topic on Twitter. Hopefully, next year, BTS gets to perform their own songs and burn the stage like we know they can. Moreover, a Grammy nomination for Map of the Soul: 7 might also be a possibility. Fingers crossed!

Break The Silence

BTS' docuseries gutted ARMY as the members spoke candidly about the prospect of retirement in the distant future. Besides showcasing their deeper bond, we were also taken inside their deepest insecurities regarding fame and fortune and how it also gets lonely when you're on top of the mountain. It was an emotional roller-coaster ride as the septet showed us their raw sides in Break The Silence.

Record Breakers

BTS has been making it their mission to break records almost every day. A recent example would be Map of the Soul: 7 becoming the only album in the 1st half of 2020 to sell 552,000 copies in the US. Moreover, Black Swan and later, V's Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST managed to break Adele's Hello 5-year record as the song with the most #1's on iTunes Top Songs chart.

Black Lives Matter movement

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

On June 4, BTS showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as they tweeted, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter" The septet, along with Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD 1 million to the movement and ARMY made their idols proud by matching the million in under 24 hours. This proved that BTS and ARMY can really make a change in the world, for the better.

Which was your favourite BTS moment from the 1st half of 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×