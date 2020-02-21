Map of the Soul: 7: From Friends to Moon, meaning behind the BTS songs and who sings it

BTS is currently in New York gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited album, Map of The Soul: 7, which is just a few hours away. Read below to know, who sings which song and the meaning behind the said songs.

ARMY, can you hear us?? We're just a few hours away from the release of BTS' highly-awaited album Map of the Soul: 7, which will surely rock the music scene to its very core. Thanks to the TikTok 30-seconds teaser of the title song ON, fans are waiting with bated breaths for 7 to release already! In a recent report by Headline Planet, we now have more details regarding the new BTS songs, which includes who is singing which song and the meaning behind said songs.

When it comes to the title song ON, Big Hit teased, "BTS once again pour out their hearts through the powerful and energetic hip hop lead single ON that reflects on their calling and mindset as artists during the seven years," while adding that the Sia version of the song has a pleasantly different vibe from the BTS only version. While Louder Than Bombs is co-written by Troye Sivan, We are Bulletproof: the Eternal is a continuation to BTS' hit track We Are Bulletproof: Part 2.

Check out BTS' Map of the Soul: 7's tracklist below:

UGH will be sung by BTS' rap line (RM, Suga and J-Hope) and will showcase the rappers' anger towards malicious anger. On the other hand, 0:00 (Zero O’Clock) will be a sincere track from BTS' vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook). Friends will be sung by the subunit of Jimin and V as they showcase their friendship in the track while Respect will be a rap from the subunit of RM and Suga.

Jimin will be getting his solo song in Filter which will showcase his different sides. Jungkook's solo will be My Time, which will chronicle around the Golden Maknae's emotions from being a trainee until now. Inner Child by V will look into the singer's past self, back when he was going through a rough time. Jin's solo Moon will discuss his love for ARMY. We already got to hear Black Swan, Interlude: Shadow by Suga and Outro: Ego by J-Hope.

Are you excited to finally hear Map of the Soul: 7?

Credits :Headline Planet

