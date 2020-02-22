Map of the Soul: 7: Jungkook REVEALS he came up with the title ON for BTS' lead single

During a recent interview, BTS member Jungkook spoke candidly about Map of the Soul: 7's lead single ON and how it was him that came up with the title of the song. Read below to know more about what the Golden Maknae had to share on the same.

BTS is currently on cloud nine as their album Map of the Soul: 7, which released yesterday, i.e. February 21, 2020. is getting major love worldwide. 20 of the Bangtan Boys' songs claimed the Top 20 positions in the US iTunes Chart and it won't be wrong to guess that MOTS: 7 is gearing up to take the No. 1 position in the Billboard 200 Chart. Moreover, the lead single of 7, ON is getting major buzz thanks to the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima, which is currently at 35 million views in under 17 hours.

Did you know that it was Jungkook who came up with the title of ON, which is also a new spin on BTS' popular 2013 song N.O? During an interview with MTV's Fresh Out Live, the Golden Maknae revealed, "The name of the track wasn't ON in the beginning, but we came together and we had a meeting trying to decide what we wanted the title track to be and what we wanted to call it." Talking about ON being N.O's reboot, Jungkook further explained, "Because this was a reboot, we wanted to take our old song N.O and turn into ON, so I just threw that out, and we really liked it, talked about 'bring the pain on,' and we put that into the lyrics and that's how we came up with the title track." To this, RM proudly gushed, "Well done!"

You can watch the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima for ON below:

Is ON your favourite song from Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: 7: All the feelings we felt while listening to BTS' most personal album to date

Meanwhile, when asked how their music has progressed in the last seven years, Suga pondered to MTV's Fresh Out Live, "I think we have grown as artists and as musical trends change, we've also tried to follow the trends."

Read More