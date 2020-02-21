Map of the Soul: 7 title song ON: BTS delivers a smashing 'freedom' anthem for the youth

BTS hits you hard and leaves you breathless with their thought-provoking lyrics and rocking dance moves in the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of the Map of the Soul: 7 title song, ON. Watch ON's music video below.

When RM gushed that Map of the Soul: 7 is where BTS goes their hardest, we underestimated just how HARD Namjoon really meant! BTS truly goes all out in their most personal album to date, which is finally out for the world to stream! It won't be wrong to say that MOTS: 7 could very well be claimed as the Best Album of 2020 if the pre-sales record is anything to go by. Along with the album drop, the septet also released the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima for 7's title song, ON.

"Hey na na na, gotta go insane to stay sane. Hey na na na, throw myself whole into both worlds. Hey na na na, can't hold me down 'coz you know I'm a fighter. Carried myself into this beautiful prison. Find me and I'm gonna live with you," the chorus of ON reads in English as BTS goes all out to give us the freedom anthem for the youth to get behind. The K-pop band speaks candidly through their meaningful lyrics about the challenges they had to face with all the fame and fortune and how they are coming out stronger than ever, in spite of the pain.

Check out the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of the Map of the Soul: 7 title song, ON below:

It's also the killer dance moves, especially that gorgeous dance break that had hearts palpitating because the boys have really given it their all! The sequence between Jungkook and Jimin, in particular, will have you misuse the replay button while V's face tattoo leaves a little to the imagination. And those costumes! My god, those costumes!

Is ON your favourite BTS song from Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

