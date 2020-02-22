Map of the Soul: 7: From ON to UGH, BTS REVEAL their favourite songs from the new album

During a recent interview, BTS was quizzed about their favourite songs from their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. Read below to know which two members revealed that their favourite song from MOTS: 7 was UGH! and which member loved the lead single, ON.

It's been a crazy 24 hours for ARMY as their idols BTS finally released the highly-awaited album, Map of the Soul: 7. The 19 songs in 7 comprise some of the K-pop band's best work and are also their most personal lyrics to date. The title song ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima was also out for the world to devour as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook give it their all and provide us with intense lyrics and killer dance moves.

As the septet is busy promoting MOTS: 7 in New York City, Variety sat down with the band to talk about their latest album. When quizzed on their favourite songs from the album, Yoongi and Taehyung revealed that they loved UGH!, which is sung by the rap line (RM, Suga, J-Hope). Namjoon loved 00:00 (Zero O'Clock), which was crooned by the vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook) while Seokjin liked his own solo song, Moon. Hobi was a fan of Jimin and V's duet Friends, which got him an adorable thanks from ChimChim while Jungkook chose his own solo, My Time, that got a genuine laugh out of Namjoon. Jimin stuck with the lead single of 7 as he shared his favourite song was ON.

Watch the Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of ON below:

Which is your favourite song from Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: 7: All the feelings we felt while listening to BTS' most personal album to date

Meanwhile, when quizzed about how the creative process for MOTS: 7 was different from their prior album, Suga shared, "I think what was different, and what was really fun, was that more of the members participated in this album. Some of the guys who didn’t really participate as much did more and I think that was really significant."

Read More