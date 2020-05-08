Map of the Soul: The Journey: BTS announce Japanese album; Includes Jungkook composed ballad Your Eyes Tell

BTS has the Japanese ARMY screaming in delight with the good news that their new album, Map of the Soul: The Journey will be out next month. Read below for more details on the septet's upcoming Japanese album.

Before the deadly coronavirus pandemic took over the world, BTS was celebrating the success of their latest outing, Map of the Soul: 7. Not only did the album secure BTS the #1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart as well as the #8 spot for the lead single, ON, on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart (A career-best ranking for BTS so far!), MOTS: 7 has also become the first album of 2020 to sell 500,000 copies in the US, while also being the first K-pop group to accomplish this impressive feat.

Now, there's a big reason for Japanese ARMY to rejoice as the septet has officially announced their new album, Map of The Soul: The Journey. Their fourth Japanese album will feature 13 tracks, out of which four are brand new singles. Besides INTRO: Calling and OUTRO: The Journey, we have the much talked about lead single, Stay Gold, which will be featuring in the upcoming Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation OST. There will also be a music video for Stay Gold.

However, the song that ARMY is really, really interested in is Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by our very own Jungkook.

Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on June 15, 2020, while the pre-order for the same has officially begun.

Meanwhile, BTS will also be releasing the first two episodes of their new docuseries, Breaking The Silence, on Weverse on May 12, 2020. The other five episodes will be released every Tuesday and Thursday, thereafter.

