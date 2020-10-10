Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1 Highlights: Jimin breaks down, V bringing out the Inner Child and RM for President

BTS concluded their day 1 of Map of the Soul ON:E today and it was one helluva roller coaster ride. While all the performances had us screaming, here are a few moments that stood out.

I had difficulty in keeping up with the coverage and watching Map of the Soul ON:E all at the same time. I can only imagine how BTS must have felt after the first day of the concert ended! The first day of the highly-anticipated concert ended just a few moments ago and it was beyond our imagination. While we were prepared to watch them bring the house down with the songs from Map of the Soul: 7, they stunned us by bringing out some of BTS' big old guns. Let's start with the setlist first!

Map of the Soul ON:E day 1 playlist constituted of ON, N.O., We Are Bulletproof pt2, Intro: Persona, Boy In Luv, Dionysus, Interlude: Shadow, Black Swan, UGH, Zero o'Clock, My Time, Filter, Moon, Inner Child, Outro: Ego, Boy With Luv, DNA, DOPE and No More Dream. The concluded the first day with Butterfly, Run, Dynamite and We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. Phew! All this in less than three hours and constant costume change.

While the whole concert was memorable, there were a few moments that stood out. Here are the highlights from Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1:

Namjoon for President:

BTS leader RM set the stage on fire with his high-octane performance on Intro: Persona. The rapper entered the stage on the podium, oozing the presidential vibes before he played out his solo act. His entry has us demanding, Namjoon for President!

Jimin's Black Swan performance:

We cannot stop thinking about the haunting contemporary performance delivered by Jimin during Black Swan. BTS added a new spin to Black Swan by introducing an orchestra instrumental and gave the stage to Mochi to showcase his brilliant dance moves. If that wasn't spin chilling enough, the production team elevated the performed to the level that it looked less like a performance and more like art coming to life. We've seen BTS perform Black Swan a few times now. But nothing came close to the one we witnessed today.

Black Swan Jimin is truly a beauty. I lost my mind seeing it pic.twitter.com/zOcFAq65xx — Ara | CONCERT ON:E LOCKDOWN! (@yoonmincasa) October 10, 2020

Dope was well, dope!

Speaking of visuals, the production team messed with our heads when BTS performed Dope. The team set up screens on the stage to mirror graphics and images as backdrops behind the BTS members. During the performance of Dope, the team mirrored an elevator behind the singers and rappers. As the song neared the end, the team creates an illusion of the elevator crashing down. My heart is pacing with the mere thought of that scene!

They had all these going on in 1 song, Dope. Their stage presentation is sky high.@BTS_twt #MapOfTheSoulONE pic.twitter.com/O4UmZWhRFZ — cestlavie_90⁷ (@cestlavie9090) October 10, 2020

Taehyung and his Inner Child:

While most members incorporated the multi-stage option to the fullest, Taehyung opted to limit his performance to a carousel. The Grey's Anatomy-inspired prop opened with TaeTae seated on one of the horses and crooning the song before we meet a Mini-V and our hearts melt.

the little boy on the carousel representing taehyung’s inner child :( i’m crying pic.twitter.com/jbF2Th5PmG — xia⁷ (@vantends) October 10, 2020

Suga's eerie Shadow:

Suga had our attention during the We Are Bulletproof Pt 2, UGH! and Black Swan performances. But he had us shivering with her performance of Shadow. Yoongi's transitions from white to red and black are bow-worthy.

J-Hope surprises in ON:

Hobi took us by surprise when he not only sported a sleeveless shirt for the performance but flaunted a couple of tattoos during the ON performance. The rapper's arm featured First Love and Hope. But we must say, he had us grinning with his performance to Outro: Ego.

Am I tripping or Hobi's tattoos say 'First Love' and 'HOPE' pic.twitter.com/ruC1rkxEMs

— Sope archive (@Sopeworldzip) October 10, 2020

Jin, King of the Moon:

Seokjin took the ARMY into outer space when he performed Moon. The World Wide Handsome stood on a moon installation featuring a life-size rose and surrounded by art pieces representing each planet in the solar system. We told you, Jin's out of this world!

Jungkook My Time:

Jungkook delivered a powerful performance on his song My Time. The singer made complete use of the elaborate setup while a clock constantly followed him. Also, those black leather pants and shirt had us distracted from work for a minute. Don't tell our bosses!

Jimin breaks down and RM tears up:

Just when we thought we made it through, controlling our tears from streaming, Jimin broke the floodgate when he got emotional during their concluding moments. The singer confessed he was 80 per cent happy for the concert panned out but they were 20 per cent sad for they couldn't show the ARMY in person. RM also teared up but fought them back when he addressed the ARMY.

It really broke my heart seeing one of the members crying. We love you Park Jimin pic.twitter.com/k3uJL06bPC — Yoongi Infires (@Bbleessss) October 10, 2020

Check out all the updates from the BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E here: BTS Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1 Updates: BTS ends day 1 with emotional We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal act

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment

