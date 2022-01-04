Maralee Nichols breaks her silence over Tristan Thompson's public statement about fathering her child

Maralee Nichols has finally opened up about Tristan Thompson's public statement where he admitted to having had fathered her newborn child. According to PEOPLE, Nichols' representatives shared her thoughts about Thompson's statement who even took the opportunity to apologize to Khloe Kardashian for his actions.

"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby," Nichols' representatives said, via PEOPLE. They also reacted to the "defamatory statements and declarations" that Thompson allegedly made over the past few months against Maralee. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," Nichols' reps said, via PEOPLE.

For those unversed, Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram stories to confirm the results of the paternity test that he took to determine whether he has fathered Nichols' child or not. He took to his social media platform to open up on the same to his fans. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Thompson penned.

In the second Instagram story, Thompson apologized to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shared a baby daughter named True. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," a part of Tristan's story slide read.

