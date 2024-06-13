Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira Reveal Son's Name On His First Birthday

One year after their son was born, Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira finally revealed his name. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 12, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, 25, shared a photo holding her baby boy amidst a backdrop of balloon-filled birthday decorations.

“Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things… one of them being the greatest love that exists… being your mother, my son,” Ferreira wrote. The first-time mother also added how watching her son grow up and teaching him new things gives her infinite pleasure, before revealing her bundle of joy’s name for the first time.

“My beloved Marco,” she wrote toward the end of her lengthy Instagram caption.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira — Relationship Explored

Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May 2022, two months after making their relationship public. The duo tied the knot in January 2023 in a star-studded ceremony in Miami attended by Salma Hayek, David and Victoria Beckham, Lin Manuel Miranda, and more.

Anthony’s marriage to the model marked his fourth time saying I do. He first wed Dayanara Torres in 2000, with whom he shares two sons: Christian, 23, and Ryan, 20. He then moved on to Jennifer Lopez, marrying the singer-actress in 2004. Lopez and Anthony share twins Max and Emme. Following his split from Lopez, Anthony married Shannon De Lima in 2014.

He also shares daughter Ariana, 30, and son Chase, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.

Before marrying Ferreira, Marc Anthony had no plans of having another child

“If you had asked him a few years ago, Marc never imagined he’d become a father again,” a source told Us Weekly of the You Sang to Me singer in 2023, following the arrival of Marco.

“Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn't left her side either and he's doting on Nadia and the baby at all times,” the source added.