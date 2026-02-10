Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Versus Family: ‘It’s Hardly The Truth’

The Beckham family feud has become a spectacle. Following whispers of an alleged rift, things spiralled as Brooklyn went on a 6-page rant against his family, and especially his parents, David and Victoria. Now, Marc Anthony, a family friend and a guest at the oldest son’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, has opened up about what’s going on behind the scenes, and he claims it’s not as ugly as it seems.

Brooklyn Beckham’s dispute against family called ‘extremely unfortunate’

Marc Anthony is touching upon the entire situation with the Beckham folks and their son, Brooklyn, as the one being at the wedding and seemingly calling up on Victoria Beckham for a highly ‘inappropriate’ dance on her son, or so the chef aspirant claims. The singer was sure of not adding fuel to the fire and called the Beckhams a ‘wonderful family’ in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. As for his situation with the kids? He recalled knowing them from before they were even born, owing to his friendship with the Spice Girl and the former footballer. “I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family,” he said.

He doesn’t seem ready to talk about what exactly went down at the wedding ceremony: “I have nothing to say about what happened there.” But he can say one thing for sure, “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth.” So far, the narrative seems to be that Brooklyn, frustrated with the ‘controlling’ nature of his parents and the chaos around his nuptials, has denounced himself from the Beckhams with no plans of reconciliation. He has accused his family of trying to wedge a problem between him and his partner.

The situation has seemingly further escalated as the photographer covered up his tattoo reading ‘DAD’ in response to the ongoing feud. Previously, father David had termed the whole happening as a ‘mistake’ from his son’s end.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Reveals Truth About Mom Victoria’s ‘Humiliating’ Dance, Says Nicola Peltz Ran Out Crying