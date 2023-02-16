Marc Anthony, father of six, expecting first child with fourth wife Nadina Ferreira

The wedding was performed by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, while David and Carlos Slim acted as the best men. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, and the groom's brother, Bigram Zayas, served as witnesses.

After an eight-month engagement, Marc married Nadia last month. On January 28, the couple exchanged vows at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonzi, among other guests.

Two months after making their Instagram relationship public, the pair revealed in May last year that they were getting married. Just two weeks after marrying Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony is expecting his seventh child. The 54-year-old musician and the 23-year-old fashion model announced their first pregnancy together on social media by posting a photo of the Paraguayan star's expanding baby bulge. The Miss Universe 2021 runner-up posted on Instagram: "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" with an added message in Spanish: "Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas." which means, "Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives."

It is definitely not the first time for Marc because he has been through this experience over and over again. But definitely, it is a big deal for Nadina Ferreira, who will be a mother for the first time.

Marc Anthony’s relationship with his ex-wife and kids:

Marc first got married to Dayanara Torres (2000–2004), with whom he shares two sons: Cristian Muniz, 22, and Ryan Muniz, 19.

Later, Marc went on to share a relationship with Debbie Rosado, with whom he shares a daughter who is 29 years old, and the couple also adopted a son, Chase Muniz.

He then got married to pop queen Jennifer Lopez, which lasted from 2004 to 2014, and the couple had two twin sons, Max and Emme, who are 14 years old.

With his two failed marriages and one affair, he went on to marry Shannon De Lima in 2014, but they later split and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Last month in 2023, Marc took the decision to marry for the fourth time—to Nadina Ferreira, 23 with whom he is expecting his seventh child, but first born with his fourth wife Nadina