Marc Anthony proudly gushes over daughter Emme’s Super Bowl performance with mother Jennifer Lopez; Check Out

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme flaunted her musical genes at the Super Bowl stage as she made an appearance during her mom’s performance. Watching his daughter’s performance, Jlo’s ex-husband couldn’t contain his excitement and shared a sweet post for his little girl on twitter. Emme undoubtedly owned the stage as she joined her mother for a rendition of her song Let’s Get Loud and Born in the USA. Dressed in a white dress and boots, she looked like a superstar as she jammed with her mother.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my (heart emoji) and I am forever yours,” he wrote alongside a picture from his daughter’s performance. Her father was not the only one who praised Emme for her powerful performance, Jlo fans showered her daughter with love on Twitter after her performance. “baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo,” a fan wrote. “Jlo’s daughter Emme coming through with the real vocals,” another wrote. “Epic moment and Emma is so talented like mother like daughter #SuperBowlLIV.

Meanwhile, Jlo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, posted a gushing tribute for his lady love after her stunning performance. In an adorable video posted on Instagram, Rodriguez can be seen cheering his heart out during Lopez's performance. The clip features the former baseball player jumping up and down while Jlo delivered a power-packed performance. AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!” he wrote in the caption alongside the video.

