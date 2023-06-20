Marc Anthony welcomes baby with fourth wife Nadia Ferreira; Details inside

Marc Anthony welcomed a child with his fourth wife, Nadia Ferreira. The couple declared the birth of their baby on Father’s Day. They took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Marc with the baby to tell their fans the joyful news. Marc Anthony also shares two kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Marc Anthony welcomes a baby with Nadia Ferreira

The couple revealed the news of their child’s birth through Instagram. Nadia and Marc made a joint post that featured a black-and-white picture of Marc holding the baby in his arms. The caption along the picture read, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day. "

The couple announced the pregnancy on Valentine's Day as they told their fans that they were expecting their first child together. A joint post made by Marc and his wife showed Nadia’s baby bump. In the picture, the model and her singer-songwriter husband hand, their hands joined over the bump.

Another thing to be noted was Nadia’s massive engagement ring. The caption on the post read, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” The caption continued in Spanish, which translated to. “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.” The pair had gotten married in a grand ceremony in Miami only a month before the announcement.

Marc Anthony’s romantic relationships

With the new baby in the mix, Marc Anthony is now the father of 7 children. Marc’s firstborn is Arianna Muñiz, who is 29-years-old. He shares Ariana with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, along with their adopted son Chase Muñiz.

Anthony’s first wife was the Miss Universe winner Dayanara Torres. The couple got married in 2000 and had two children, Cristian Muñiz, 22, and Ryan Muñiz, 19, during their marriage. They tried to reconcile their relationship after a fallout but didn't succeed, which led to their divorce in 2003. The singer then married Jennifer Lopez in 2004, and the couple went on to have their twin children, Emme and Max, in 2008. After splitting from Jennifer in 2011, Marc married Shannon De Lima in 2014 and divorced her in 2017.

Nadia and Marc were first linked last February. They got engaged last May and recently welcomed their first baby together

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez drops shirtless mirror selfie of Ben Affleck on Father’s Day; Fans can't keep calm