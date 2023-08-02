Marc Gilpin passes away at 56: 5 things to know about Jaws actor

After a long-fought battle with cancer, Marc Gilpin took his last breath on August 2, 2023. The Jaws 2 star passed away at 56. As his close ones mourn his loss, the internet continues to extend support to his family and friends. Back in May 2022, the actor was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor. The family even started a fundraiser to help the actor fight his disease. According to Mirror, the actor was planning to thank every fan personally on GoFundMe before his tragic demise last night. Here are five things to know about Marc Gilpin:



Jaws 2 castmate

Of all his notable works, his role in Jaws 2 as the younger son of Roy Scheider’s Police Chief Martin Brod continues to be the most celebrated one.

A child actor

Before answering the casting call for the sequel of Jaws, Marc Giblin started young. His first work was in the 1977 movie Thunder where he played the role of one of the children, naming him a remarkable child actor. Two years after this, Marc appeared on NBC’s CHiPs along with his younger sister, April. He was a part of ABC’s Fantasy Island before he went on to star in The Legend of the Long Ranger and Earthbound in 1979.

Brother to sitcom star Peri Gilpin

Not many people know this, but Peri Gilpin, who plays the role of Roz Doyle in the NBC sitcom Fraiser is a real sister to Marc. The Texas family had strong routes in the acting business.However, Marc did not continue in this journey for a longer while.

A software engineer

After working on some projects as an actor, Marc decided to move away from the business and pursue a career in engineering. Right as he left acting, he joined a firm as a software engineer.

Received multiple software patents

While the details of his professional life continue to be in the dark, sources suggest that there were several patents under his name over the years when he worked as a software engineer.

