Marc Summers Celebrated 50th Anniversary With His Wife Alice Filous In The Most Romantic Manner

Marc Summers and his wife Alice Filous are celebrating something big. The 72-year-old TV host and producer took to Instagram to express their delight, sharing a picture of themselves in Nobu located in Malibu. Taken on June 16, this image shows Summers with his arm around Filous whom he married in 1974. This couple is happily posing for a photo with the Pacific Ocean waves crashing behind them on a beautiful day.

Juggling work and family

In May, PEOPLE magazine spoke with Summers about his one-man show, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers. It ran at New World Stages until June 2, in New York City. Summers, who just became a grandfather, recently spoke about how sometimes his busy schedule kept him from being around the people who mattered most to him.

“I'm sitting in a hotel room in New York City, and it is a bit of a sacrifice. Every night when I'll say, ‘Wow, I'm really tired and I miss you guys. I want to come home,' my wife goes, ‘But you're doing what you've always wanted to do,” said Summers.

Though he loves performing, which is hard when not on stage, walking has helped keep the positivity alive for him.“I've figured out a way to be happy. And my way to be happy is to walk,” he said. “It really does put me in a great state of mind,” he said. In April alone he had managed to walk 365,000 steps.

A fulfilling profession

Summers commented that looking back over his career made him feel thankful for what it had been like. He revealed that passing through the stages of success was an exceptional experience.“I was 34 before I got Double Dare,” he said, “But it was worth the wait.”

He stressed the need to find happiness and fulfillment through work. He says, “Obstacles are put in front of all of us, and we're all responsible for our own happiness. And I always feel sorry for the people who go to work every day and hate their lives and hate their jobs.”

Summers at age seventy-two feels as though every day is a holiday due to having both a gratifying career and personal life. Marc Summers’ story is about maintaining a family while considering career ambitions and finding joy in every step.

